BELLFLOWER — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies investigating a stabbing, early Thursday, fatally shot a suspect who advanced toward them while swinging a garden tool with spikes, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m., in Bellflower after deputies responded to a call about street racing, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.
The deputies were flagged down by a victim who said he had just been stabbed with a garden claw and pointed out the assailant, who fled on foot, the department said.
“When deputies caught up to the suspect, he turned around and advanced on them while swinging the approximately three-foot-long garden claw with spikes on the end at them, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the statement said.
