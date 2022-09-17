PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies impounded eight vehicles and issued numerous citations in an operation targeting illegal street racing and related activities.
On Tuesday, the joint operation included deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and officers from the California Highway Patrol. It targeted the gatherings held regularly, on Tuesday nights, in parking lots near 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).
These regular gatherings have grown in recent years in terms of spectators and participants, gathered to show off cars and often resulting in racing and reckless driving, according to a report from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Participants mainly perform “donuts” or “burnouts” in the parking lot, as large crowds gather to watch.
These gatherings have generated a large number of complaints, and they are extremely dangerous to the drivers, spectators and patrons of nearby businesses, officials reported.
The Tuesday enforcement action, focusing on the parking area around the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Rancho Vista Boulevard, was intended to address these safety issues and complaints.
The enforcement operation resulted in eight vehicles being impounded for 30 days, five speeding citations, five reckless driving/exhibition of speed citations, one drivers license violation citation and a combined 44 citations for other infractions. Five citations were also issued for smog check violations that will require an appearance before a state Bureau of Automotive Repair referee.
In addition, one stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver arrested, officials reported.
Officials remind residents that illegal street racing and these side show gatherings can lead to serious accidents for drivers and bystanders. Participating in these types of activities can results in fines of $500 or more, suspension of license and, as in this instance, impoundment of the vehicle for 30 days, which carries additional fees.
