Street racing

An operation cracking down on illegal street racing and parking lot gatherings led to eight cars being impounded and numerous citations issued.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies impounded eight vehicles and issued numerous citations in an operation targeting illegal street racing and related activities.

On Tuesday, the joint operation included deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and officers from the California Highway Patrol. It targeted the gatherings held regularly, on Tuesday nights, in parking lots near 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.