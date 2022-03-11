LANCASTER — Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station chased down a man, Tuesday morning, who was found to be in possession of a loaded homemade gun.
The incident began at about 11:45 a.m., when deputies saw a man drinking alcohol in a parking lot at Division Street and Avenue J, according to Lancaster station officials. Deputies also believed he was also concealing a gun, with his hand in his waistband.
When they approached, the man ran off and a deputies followed. During the short pursuit — about 42 seconds, covering about 500 feet — the man appeared to toss a gun in the bushes, officials said.
Once he was apprehended, deputies searched the bushes and found a loaded handmade gun, officials said.
The man was reportedly charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
