ACTON — Deputies serving a search warrant on Tuesday regarding an illegal puppy mill found more than they bargained for.
The warrant was served at 8 a.m. in the 6600 block of Juniper Crest Road, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control-Major Case Unit.
As a result of the warrant, the property’s occupants were detained and several puppies were found neglected and/or near death. They were rescued by Animal Care and Control officials and taken into custody, where they are being treated for parvovirus. All the animals rescued were documented and inspected by Animal Care and Control officers.
In addition to the neglected animals, investigators also discovered that a motorcycle chop shop was being operated on the property. Task force detectives with the Regional Auto Theft Prevention responded to the location and helped recover numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous motorcycle parts.
It is unclear if anyone was arrested. No additional information was available at press time.
