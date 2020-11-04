LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person pictured.
The individual is suspected of breaking into the garage of a local residence.
“We would love to identify them so they know breaking into and stealing other’s property is not OK,” a news release from Lancaster Station said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Keesee at 661-948-8466.
