LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male individuals regarding an assault that occurred near 50th Street West and Avenue A.
No further information was available about the incident.
The station released two sketches of the individuals.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Grajales at the Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.