LANCASTER — A student in a seventh- and eighth-grade classroom at New Vista Middle School in the Lancaster School District used a school phone to call 911 and place a false report of an active shooter on the campus.

The call went out about 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, a little more than one hour before classes let out for the day. The District was on a minimum day schedule. The call prompted a lockdown of New Vista, as well as nearby schools Jack Northrop Elementary School and Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering.

