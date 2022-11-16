LANCASTER — A student in a seventh- and eighth-grade classroom at New Vista Middle School in the Lancaster School District used a school phone to call 911 and place a false report of an active shooter on the campus.
The call went out about 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, a little more than one hour before classes let out for the day. The District was on a minimum day schedule. The call prompted a lockdown of New Vista, as well as nearby schools Jack Northrop Elementary School and Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the call.
“There was an immediate and heavy response to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the campus and nearby campuses,” Kym Cochran, director of Pupil Safety and Attendance for the District, said.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station released an advisory, shortly before 12:30 p.m., that said the station received a call from a male juvenile regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, or active shooter.
“At this time, we can confirm the call was a hoax,” the advisory said. “Upon our arrival, there was no evidence of an active shooter; however, deputies consider these calls serious and took all necessary precautions.”
Deputies systematically cleared the campus. There were no victims or evidence of an active shooter on the campus, the advisory said.
The unidentified student called in an emergency on the campus’s “please send help” line, Cochran said.
The caller took advantage of a substitute teacher who was in charge of the classroom for the day. The student made the call from a phone in the classroom when the teacher wasn’t looking.
After the campus was deemed safe, school administrators and deputies had a counseling session with those involved, as well as the whole class, to discuss the seriousness and ramifications of making a false report.
“They included information to say law enforcement response to the school has now prevented emergency support in our community because we’re all here,” Cochran said. “It could be somebody’s grandmother, or uncle or cousin who now needs emergency support and now they’re delayed because we’re all here supporting the school.”
New Vista Principal Traci Curtis sent a message to families asking parents and guardians to have a serious discussion about the incident with their children.
Deputies completed their investigation by 12:20 p.m., Cochran said.
Once the call was identified as a hoax and the investigation concluded, students were allowed to resume their normal school activities, moving from seventh to eighth period to finish the day. They were dismissed at 1:02 p.m., as scheduled.
The student who called in the false report would be subject to a five-day suspension and possibly an expulsion.
“They’ve completely created a chaotic and unsafe environment for everyone at the campus — students, staff and visitors,” Cochran said. “They’ve created panic in the families of the children who attend there (and) the local community because they also see the heavy law enforcement response flooding into a school site.”
The false report also disrupted classes at nearby Jack Northrop Elementary and Fulton and Alsbury Academy.
