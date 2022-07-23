LANCASTER — The US Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship recognized BYD-SMART Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, which includes Antelope Valley College, as an Apprenticeship Ambassador for its support in promoting, expanding, and diversifying registered Apprenticeship.
Electric bus manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Local 105, and Antelope Valley College partnered, in 2018, to develop the Industrial Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship program, a three-semester for-credit certificate program that affords selected BYD employees the opportunity to earn union journeyman status with the union.
Apprentices represent a diverse population including formerly incarcerated and/or justice-involved men and women, as well as a wide range of ages and ethnicities.
Cathy Hart, interim dean of Community Projects and Extended Learning, along with the help of Career Technical Education division faculty, worked with the union to get the program approved by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s office and registered with both the state and federal governments. With ongoing support from the Palmdale Center staff where classes are held after working hours for the BYD apprentices, the program has already graduated two-cohorts with a third starting its second semester this fall.
This is the first time Apprenticeship Ambassadors have been designated by the Department of Labor. Awardees will be welcomed at a kickoff meeting, next month, in line with the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.