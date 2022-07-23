AVC BYD

These are graduates of the BYD-SMART Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, which includes Antelope Valley College. The program has been recognized by the US Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley College

LANCASTER — The US Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship recognized BYD-SMART Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, which includes Antelope Valley College, as an Apprenticeship Ambassador for its support in promoting, expanding, and diversifying registered Apprenticeship.

Electric bus manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Local 105, and Antelope Valley College partnered, in 2018, to develop the Industrial Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship program, a three-semester for-credit certificate program that affords selected BYD employees the opportunity to earn union journeyman status with the union.

