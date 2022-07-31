Congress Budget

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., departs as the Senate breaks for the Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, on May 26.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress, next month.

Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. They have not forgotten that they came close to approving a far grander version of the bill last year, only to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of their most conservative and contrarian members, torpedo it at the eleventh hour.

