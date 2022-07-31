WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress, next month.
Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. They have not forgotten that they came close to approving a far grander version of the bill last year, only to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of their most conservative and contrarian members, torpedo it at the eleventh hour.
This time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has crafted a compromise package with Manchin, to the surprise of everyone, transforming the West Virginian from pariah to partner. The measure is more modest than earlier versions but still checks boxes on issues that make Democrats giddy.
The measure would raise $739 billion in revenue over 10 years and spend $433 billion. More than $300 billion would be left for trimming federal deficits.
Those are meaningful cuts in red ink. But they’re tiny compared with the $16 trillion in new debt the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates will accumulate, over the next decade.
The package would save consumers and the government money by curbing prescription drug prices, and it would subsidize private health insurance for millions of people. It would bolster the IRS budget so the tax agency can collect more unpaid taxes.
The plan would foster clean energy and offshore energy drilling, a balance demanded by Manchin, a champion of fossil fuels. It also would collect new taxes from the largest corporations and wealthy hedge fund owners.
The 725-page measure will probably still change somewhat.
Schumer said, this past week, that Democrats planned to add language aimed at reducing patients’ costs of insulin, the diabetes drug that can cost hundreds of dollars monthly.
Insulin price curbs were a highlight of Democrats’ bigger package, last year, including a $35 monthly cap for patients who get the drug through Medicare or private insurers. But that fell out this year as the measure was trimmed.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, have produced a bill capping insulin’s price. That measure’s prospects diminished after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated it would cost about $23 billion and actually increase the price of insulin. The two lawmakers also haven’t produced the 10 Republicans who would be needed to succeed in the 50-50 Senate, where most bills need 60 votes.
It’s unclear what the Democrats’ new insulin language would do. Prior language that required private insurers to set a $35 monthly insulin cap may violate the chamber’s rules, which only allow provisions primarily affecting the federal budget.
Every Republican seems poised to vote “no.”
Democrats will need all 50 of their own votes in the Senate, where unpredictable Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has yet to state her view.
Democrats can lose no more than four House votes to succeed there. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, Friday, that when the Senate approves the package, “We’ll pass it.”
Schumer wants Senate passage, next week. He acknowledged that timeline is “going to be hard” because it will take time for the chamber’s parliamentarian to make sure the bill conforms to Senate rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.