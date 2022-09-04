California Climate Goals

A pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes in Signal Hill. California legislators passed a bill, Wednesday, to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and other neighborhood sites. It now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to sign it.

SACRAMENTO — Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session.

Taken together, along with tens of billions in budget money for climate proposals, the policies marked one of the state’s most groundbreaking years for climate action, some advocates said.

Jimzan 2.0
California Democrats advanced...lol until rolling blackouts are enacted. People are fleeing California because of the Woke POS that run the state..Same with New York. In fact Cali, and N.Y lost a congressman because of people fleeing. Yet these POS stick to their pathetic unobtainable objectives. Enjoy the rolling blackouts...record inflation, soaring food prices...and no doubt tax increases...although your Govt (Biden's weasels) will tell you "All is Great" they are lying through their teeth. ie. Jobs number shows an increase...look at "hours worked" it is down, which means all is "not good". I hope you enjoy being played... by weasels...you deserve it.

