NEW YORK — Democrats, already anxious about President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, are seeking to downplay — or ignore altogether — revelations that the president’s son has entered into a plea deal with federal prosecutors over tax offenses and a gun charge.
And as Democrats dodge, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seized on the extraordinary legal development to tighten his grip on the GOP and deflect from his own legal shortcomings.
But in a nation deeply divided and with voters from both parties firmly entrenched in their political outlook, there were few signs immediately after Hunter Biden’s plea deal was announced on Tuesday that the unprecedented prosecution of a president’s son had shifted the 2024 presidential election in any significant way.
In conversations with The Associated Press, some of the elected Democratic officials best positioned to challenge Biden for the party’s presidential nomination reaffirmed their decisions not to run in 2024. And while party officials did not rush to support the president publicly, they privately described the development as a minor political distraction — at most — that could linger into next year’s general election.
The Biden campaign declined to comment. At a summit on artificial intelligence in San Francisco on Tuesday, Biden smiled when asked if he’s spoken to Hunter. “I’m very proud of my son,” he said.
For now, veteran Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter suggested that Hunter Biden’s prosecution “is not on most Americans’ radar.”
Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement made public Tuesday. Under the agreement, he will avoid prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions set by prosecutors.
The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s younger son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother, Beau. It also averts a trial that would have generated distracting headlines for a first-term president just beginning to focus on the 2024 election.
Already, two high-profile Democrats with national ambitions have reaffirmed their support for the president’s reelection bid since the plea deal came to light.
For Republicans, who have been consumed by Trump’s legal baggage for much of the year, the charges against Hunter Biden offered a much-needed opportunity to go on offense — at least temporarily. Republicans on Capitol Hill are vowing to continue investigating the president’s son no matter what happens with his current criminal case.
