Election 2022 Senate Utah

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a campaign event, on Thursday, in Draper, Utah. Tech companies and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support McMullin’s bid to unseat Lee.

 Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin campaign spending heavily on glossy mailers and attack ads on the local affiliates of the four major television networks in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

