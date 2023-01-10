Severe Weather California

A man wades through a flooded street, Monday, in an Aptos, Calif., neighborhood. Heavy rain has caused widespread flooding in Central and Southern California.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters, Monday, on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.

Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day. Streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled, mud slid and motorists growled as they hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. The death toll from the relentless string of storms climbed from 12 to 14, on Monday, after two people were killed by falling trees, state officials said.

