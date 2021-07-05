SIMI VALLEY — The driver of an Amazon delivery van was arrested on suspicion of DUI after two hit-and-run crashes that knocked down a light pole and smashed up a parked car in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities said.
Simi Valley police responded Thursday to reports of a city light pole down across a residential sidewalk, officials said.
Officers investigated reports that the pole was struck by an Amazon van that left the area, the Ventura County Star said.
And that is why you are still waiting for your Amazon package...in the dark.
