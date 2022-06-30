STANTON, Calif. (AP) — A 76-year-old man was wounded and a 49-year-old pizza delivery driver who came to his aid was killed in a shooting in a Southern California neighborhood, authorities said.
Both men were found with gunshot wounds on a street in suburban Stanton after deputies responded to reports of gunfire, Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators believe the older man was being assaulted and the delivery driver tried to intervene, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said in a statement.
The younger man, identified as Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana, died at a hospital, sheriff’s officials said.
The older victim, who was not named, remained hospitalized, Wednesday, in stable condition, officials said.
