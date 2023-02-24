Anthony Avalos

AVALOS

LOS ANGELES — A prosecutor told a judge Thursday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend are “evil” and  “monsters” and should be held accountable for the murder and torture of her 10-year-old son, while attorneys for the two argued that the defendants should be acquitted of the most serious charges.

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta — who heard the trial of Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva after both sides waived their right to having the case heard by a jury — said he would deliberate with an open mind and did not know when he will reach verdicts. No future court date was immediately set.

