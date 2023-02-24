LOS ANGELES — A prosecutor told a judge Thursday that a Lancaster woman and her boyfriend are “evil” and “monsters” and should be held accountable for the murder and torture of her 10-year-old son, while attorneys for the two argued that the defendants should be acquitted of the most serious charges.
Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta — who heard the trial of Heather Maxine Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva after both sides waived their right to having the case heard by a jury — said he would deliberate with an open mind and did not know when he will reach verdicts. No future court date was immediately set.
Barron, 33, and Leiva, 37, are charged with one count each of murder and torture involving the June 2018 death of Anthony Avalos, along with two counts of child abuse involving the boy’s half-siblings, identified in court as “Destiny O.” and “Rafael O.”
The murder count includes the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture. Over Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami’s objection, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped its bid for the death penalty against the two after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, who issued a directive that “a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case.”
Leiva and Barron now face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if they are convicted as charged.
In his closing argument, the prosecutor told the judge, “I do believe that you will see this was intentional murder by torture.”
He noted that the defendants “blamed Anthony” for his injuries by claiming that he had thrown himself on the ground and that he had starved himself.
Hatami told the judge that the prosecution believes the boy died of a combination of starvation and dehydration, blunt force trauma, chronic child abuse and torture and failure to seek medical treatment.
The deputy district attorney said it was the prosecution’s position that “both of these defendants are evil individuals,” and that they were both abusive before meeting each other.
“Together, they were deadly,” Hatami told the judge, explaining that Barron was the one who “came up with many of these torture techniques” and that she chose Leiva to act as the enforcer for the discipline used on the boy and two of his half-siblings.
“They’re bad, bad, evil people … They’re nothing short of monsters for what they did,” Hatami said.
The prosecutor said there was a “very long list of torture that Anthony suffered at the hands of both defendants,” including being hit with belts and cords.
“It wasn’t just Leiva doing the abuse,” Hatami said. “Heather Barron participated in the torture ... Heather Barron participated in the abuse.”
The prosecutor said Barron and Leiva “weren’t trying to save Anthony” but were “trying to save themselves” when Barron called 911 on June 20, 2018, after the boy was left on the floor for about two days following about two weeks of abuse. Barron concealed Leiva’s involvement and coached the boy’s two half-siblings on what they should say, Hatami said.
He said the children’s prior accounts of abuse had not been believed.
“She wasn’t suffering from intimate partner violence. She was covering up,” the prosecutor said of Barron being questioned following a September 2015 call that was made to a child abuse hotline in which alleged abuse was reported.
Hatami told the judge that the prosecution believes that Barron had seven children within eight years because she “wanted them for the money” she received in government benefits.
One of Barron’s attorneys, Nancy Sperber, urged the judge to acquit Barron of murder and torture, but did not directly address the two child abuse counts.
The defense lawyer contended that her client is a victim of battered woman syndrome, and said Leiva had taken “full and complete responsibility for every act of violence” against Avalos.
“I would submit to the court that Ms. Barron … she didn’t have the power to prevent this. She didn’t have the power to say no,” Sperber told the judge.
She said her client was a victim of a “cycle of abuse” that began with repeated alleged abuse of Barron as a child by her stepfather.
Leiva was in charge of discipline in the house and forced the children to fight each other when they were left in his care when Barron wasn’t home, according to Sperber.
Barron’s attorney agreed with the prosecutor’s assessment that Leiva is “evil.”
She told the judge that Leiva survived his own attempt to slit his throat because he is “so evil” that the devil didn’t even want him.
“He admitted to brutalizing Anthony,” she said of his interview with Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives. “He confessed to every single act of violence and torture.”
The defense lawyer said Leiva had been left alone with the boy — who was at home while being punished — while Barron took her other children on errands, and was in another room at other times caring for her three youngest children, who had been fathered by Leiva.
“Lying is not an intent to kill,” Sperber said of Barron’s initial statements to investigators. “It is a symptom of battered woman syndrome.”
Barron’s attorney disputed the prosecution’s allegation of a well- conspired plan by the defendants, saying Barron and Leiva were “two people I don’t think have the capability to do that.”
The prosecutor countered in his rebuttal argument that they were “sophisticated enough to trick DCFS (the county’s Department of Children and Family Services) and some law enforcement for four years.”
One of Leiva’s attorneys, Dan Chambers, said in his closing argument that “this case is one of extreme, unjustified, out-of-bounds behavior,” but added that it doesn’t rise to the level of intent to kill.
He said there is “reasonable doubt” on the issues of intent to kill and what actually caused the boy’s death.
He told the judge that the intersection between the testimony of two of Avalos’s younger half-siblings and one of Leiva’s daughters — who said they saw Leiva repeatedly dropping Avalos — and the medical evidence “will show reasonable doubt on the issue of intent to kill.”
He noted that the children initially denied any knowledge of wrongdoing and said that their accounts have changed dramatically since they first spoke to the police.
“Sometimes kids are just wrong. It’s not a matter of lying,” he told the judge.
