LOS ANGELES — The city of Delano has agreed to pay more than $100,000 to four teenagers to settle a lawsuit accusing police of falsely handcuffing and arresting them last year as the group walked to a school to pick up prom tickets.
Under terms of the agreement announced Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, the city of 53,000 will also require its police officers to undergo training emphasizing they are prohibited from arresting members of the public for asserting their First Amendment rights.
In this case the ACLU said the teenagers exercised their right not to respond to officers’ questions as they crossed a street in the city 30 miles north of Bakersfield, saying simply they were doing nothing wrong.
When two of the four began filming the encounter they said an officer knocked a cellphone out of the hands of one of them. When another questioned why his friends were being hassled he said he was tackled, knocked to the ground and handcuffed along with others.
The four were eventually arrested on accusations of jaywalking, a charge the city agreed to drop as part of the settlement.
“Although the unlawful arrest and excessive use of force continues to impact the students, this settlement agreement allows for some closure,” ACLU attorney Stephanie Padilla said Friday. “It also importantly recognizes the need to train officers that members of the community have a right to record them engaged in their official duties and that this, in and of itself, does not constitute cause for detainment or arrest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.