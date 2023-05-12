The defense finished presenting evidence in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West on Wednesday after calling a psychologist who testified that improper questioning techniques were used with one of the Wests’ children when he divulged how he says his adoptive brothers died.
Closing arguments are set for Tuesday for the Wests, who are accused of killing their adoptive sons Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West and who also face other charges. Defense attorneys, who did not call their respective clients to testify, maintain the toddlers are missing. Prosecutors said Orrin and Orson died three months before the Wests reported their kids missing.
Susan Napolitano, a psychologist who specializes in analyzing interviews conducted with children, testified the Wests’ 12-year-old son was subject to repeated and leading questions from a forensic interviewer. A California City police officer also asked leading questions when he interviewed the 12-year-old boy, she testified.
This 12-year-old child — who was 10 when the interview was conducted by a forensic interviewer — said he saw Orrin choking and vomiting while the family lived in the Wests’ Bakersfield home. Orrin wasn’t moving after this incident, the preteen said.
Orson was never seen by the then-10-year-old after a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom rang out at the Wests’ California City home, the child told a forensic interviewer.
The Californian is withholding the name of the boy given the sensitive nature of his testimony against his own parents.
Napolitano noted forensic interviewer Sunya Barton did ask some questions correctly and there is evidence Barton is trained to elicit answers from kids.
But, Napolitano said, the then-10-year-old child was questioned numerous times by police and a forensic interviewer prior to testifying. There are inconsistencies across those interviews as well, she said.
For example, another of the Wests’ sons told Barton that Trezell spanked him so hard he would bleed. When forensic interviewer Barton questioned the 12-year-old about this alleged spanking, Barton is the first to introduce this topic and use the words “spanked” and “bleeding,” Napolitano said.
Then, the then-10-year-old was asked over and over again to conform to what his brother said about this alleged spanking, she added. This is a form of social pressure, she noted.
“This is a particularly poorly conducted interview segment,” Napolitano said.
The questions surrounding Orrin’s body lying still and what the child saw also were leading, she testified. Barton was the first to bring up that Orrin died, and that’s when the child said Orrin died, she added.
Before Barton’s mention of Orrin’s death, it was never known if the 4-year-old had died or had passed out, Napolitano said.
Prosecutor Eric Smith focused on a lawsuit filed against Napolitano, which alleged she herself improperly questions children. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed. Smith also noted Napolitano didn’t submit a report to him documenting her findings.
Napolitano said she didn’t submit a report because she wasn’t asked to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.