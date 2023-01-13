LOS ANGELES — A communications professional sued along with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, by a veteran prosecutor who alleges he has been defamed for being an outspoken critic of Gascón’s reform directives, argues in new court papers that he should be dismissed from the case on free speech grounds.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami’s lawsuit also alleges harassment against Maxwell Szabo, whose attorneys filed an anti-SLAPP motion, on Wednesday, stating in their court papers that Hatami is a limited-purpose public figure who has also failed to demonstrate malice or harassment in his pleadings.

