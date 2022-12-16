SANTA ANA — A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty, Thursday, to the kidnapping, rape and killings of four Orange County women in Anaheim.
Franc Cano, who has been in custody, since April 2014, was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team, last week, that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.
That decision led to Thursday’s guilty plea from Cano. Once capital punishment was off the table, Cano wanted to plead guilty, according to his attorney, Chuck Hasse of the Orange County Public Defender’s Office.
“Without a doubt there was no quid pro quo,” Hasse said after the hearing.
Hasse said the fact that his client was remorseful was “part of my pitch” when asking prosecutors to reconsider the death penalty for the defendant.
In court, Cano apologized to the families of the victims.
“To the families here today … I am deeply remorseful for the wounds I have caused you,” Cano said. “These four women were … loved, and instead of helping I have destroyed lives. Instead of saving lives I was a coward. … Today, I, Franc Cano, take responsibility for my actions. … I really hope today’s sentence brings justice and closure.”
