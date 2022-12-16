SANTA ANA — A 36-year-old sex offender pleaded guilty, Thursday, to the kidnapping, rape and killings of four Orange County women in Anaheim.

Franc Cano, who has been in custody, since April 2014, was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, but announced to Cano’s defense team, last week, that due to newly revealed mitigating factors, capital punishment was no longer being considered in the case.

