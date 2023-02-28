Robert Eyler

Economist Robert Eyler, founder and president of Economic Forensics and Analytics, speaks at the Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) 2023 Spring Business Summit on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Driver

LANCASTER —  The next 18 months will be a “bumpy ride” for the United States economy, but most economists have not forecast a deep recession, Robert Eyler, founder and president of Economic Forensics and Analytics, said Friday at the Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) 2023 Spring Business Summit.

If there is a recession, it will be a mild one, he said.

