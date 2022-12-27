Winter Weather

The fountain is frozen, Saturday, at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home in New Orleans as temperatures hovered in the mid-20s.

 David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.

The problems were happening, Monday, in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Miss., where residents were required over Christmas to boil water months after most lost service because of a cascade of problems from years of poor maintenance.

