PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, tabled a decision to award grants to area nonprofits and businesses, funded by the Measure AV sales tax revenue.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said tabling the matter would allow time for discussion with staff regarding some concerns that had been voiced about the recommended grants.
“I think there is some additional clarification on issues that needs to occur,” he said.
At the outset of the public meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa moved to table the matter, which was listed as a consent agenda item. Councilmember Juan Carrillo instead asked that it be considered, as it was the second time the matter was postponed, because the Council did not get to it at the previous meeting.
Carrillo’s motion failed on a 2-3 vote, with Councilmember Laura Bettencourt joining him in requesting the discussion.
Palmdale voters, in November 2020, approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax, with the revenue to be used locally, for specific purposes. The projected revenue for Measure AV is higher than originally planned for 2021-2022, with an additional $1.5 million available for the grants program, which was approved, last year, by the Council.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
Grants are available at three levels: up to $5,000, $5,001 to $25,000 and $25,001 or more.
Applications were reviewed first by a committee to ensure eligibility and that all the required forms are in place.
A second committee reviewed the resulting applications, scored them based on a set criteria and made the recommendations for final approval by the Council, which appeared as part of the consent agenda, Wednesday night.
According to the staff report, 84 applications were submitted, requesting a total of $5.5 million.
After considering the applications, the committee decided to award $1.3 million to 29 projects.
These grants ranged from $2,000 to $250,000.
The remainder of the funding set aside for the grants will be used for successful appeals or future grant programs, according to the staff report.
Of the recommended grants, 43.3% were for programs for at-risk youth, 20% for military and veterans programs, 13.3% were categorized as for food and shelter, 13.3% for mental health programs and 10% for community-based policing, according to the staff report.
The majority of the grants recommended were in the medium category, at 55.2%; large grants were 37.9% and small grants at 6.9%.
The largest grant recommended was to Vets 4 Veterans, for the organization’s transition house program.
The smallest were two $2,000 grants: one to Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers for beautification at Desert Lawn Memorial Park and one to Marzette’s House for the Healthy Hearts and Minds program.
