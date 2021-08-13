ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District tabled a decision on whether to designate the former Community Center property on Diamond Street as surplus, clearing the way to sell it.
Instead, the Board of Directors on Wednesday directed staff to investigate selling other unused property as a test case for the process under a revised state law.
The building, which was once a library, and which the District received from Kern County, has not been in use for many years as it has become run down and in need of repairs.
For a time, the Board was in discussions with the Kern Antelope Historical Society to use the building for a museum, but the costs to bring it to a usable state were prohibitive.
The Board had once before in 2019 declared the building surplus, in preparation for selling it. It is not clear how that declaration was affected by the change in state law.
Under changes to state law, the District can not hold on to property it is not using indefinitely, General Manager Steve Perez said.
With these changes, once a property is declared surplus, the move can not be reversed, something that concerned Board members in regards to the Diamond Street property.
“It really seems to hamstring us to plan for the future” and hinder the District’s ability to serve the community, Director Greg Wood said
The District would also have to notify about 125 entities on a state listing that would have first right of refusal to purchase the property, before it could be sold on the open market.
Those notifications must be sent certified mail. “That’s going to be pretty costly,” Perez said.
The District may instead test the new process on a vacant piece of property it no longer has a use for. Board President Rick Webb said the vacant property may prove more desirable for purchase.
In regards to the Diamond Street property, the District also owns a lot next door that hasn’t been considered in the surplus efforts. Wood said he would like to investigate whether the combination of the two lots could be used to justify holding on to them.
“I think we’re moving a little too quick on this,” he said.
