CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council is considering increasing the monthly salary the mayor and Council members receive, but is holding off until it can be determined when the pay was last adjusted, in order to judge by how much to increase it.
State law allows for 5% annual increases to the salary paid to elected officials, although it is not effective for the current term; it would be applied at the start of the next term for each seat. Two Council members and the mayor will be up for election, in November.
Current monthly compensation is $500 for the mayor and $300 for each Council member, according to the staff report.
According to the staff report, the last adjustment was in 2014, a fact that was disputed by Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch and others who felt it had been much longer since there was any change.
“There’s never been an increase since I’ve been here,” Lessenevitch said, noting he has been in California City since 1984. “I’ve never heard of an increase.”
Using the timing in the staff report, the eight years since the compensation was last adjusted would allow for an increase of up to 40%, to $700 per month for the mayor and $420 per month for Council members.
Given the uncertainty in the actual date of the last adjustment, the Council agreed to table the matter until Interim City Manager Victor Ponto could complete research into the history of the Council compensation, and to research compensation for comparable cities for a guide.
“I’d like to give you more data points,” he said. “I will give you a table of options for you to consider.”
During discussion, on Tuesday, the proposed raise was largely viewed favorably by the Council and members of the public.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff, whose term ends this year, said he felt the additional pay would provide incentive for better candidates to run for office, and that the current rate probably discourages some from running.
“I think, if we want to move in a positive direction and potentially get better Council and mayor positions in the future, we should support raising the salary for these positions,” he said.
Local developer D.J. Twohig supported the increase, and stated he believed the pay hadn’t been adjusted for decades. The job requires a great deal of time and preparation, and Council members should be compensated.
“To give due consideration to Council, I believe we should have the maximum increase, according to the last adjustment, at 5% per year,” he said.
Former Council member Tami Johnson said she knows it costs more than the pay to serve on the Council, and “I fully, whole-heartedly support this (increase).”
Another former Council member, Ron Smith, noted that even with a 40% increase, the Council members are still “working for pennies on the dollar.” If some one is incentivized to run for office based on the pay, they probably should not be running, he said, and he urged the Council to set an example that the job is about public service.
Councilmember Jim Creighton, whose term extends to 2024, said he felt a bump in compensation is warranted for the mayor, but not the Council, in light of the increase in development and the attendant requests and meetings the mayor deals with as part of the growth.
“Whoever’s in that seat should get a bump,” he said. “I don’t consider myself as involved as the mayor is, to be honest.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin disagreed with the proposed raise, based on the city’s financial needs.
“I’m just concerned about the optics of what this looks like,” she said.
