LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released the name of a man fatally stabbed, in December.
Marshall Nicholas, 30, was stabbed in the neck, on Dec. 2. According to the coroner’s report, he died at a hospital from the wound.
According to the initial Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, homicide detectives responded to the 700 block of West Kettering Street — American Heroes Park — regarding a stabbing death investigation.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m., on Dec. 2.
The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the initial report. No additional information is available.
