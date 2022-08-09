Death Valley-Flooding

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding, Friday, in Death Valley, Calif.

 Associated Press

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris.

Flash flooding in the park, last week, trapped hundreds of hotel guests and partially buried about 60 cars and trucks in mud. No injuries were reported.

