ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District trustees unanimously approved a three-year, $8,299 safety management agreement, Thursday night, with Dallas-based Gaggle.Net. Inc. to monitor student’s school emails for trigger words that could indicate a student is struggling and in need of help.
But before the approval, some parents had expressed privacy concerns.
The contract, which covers the District’s 925 students and includes a professional development webinar, is good through Aug. 21, 2024, but the service end date is Aug. 31, 2022.
Gaggle uses machine learning technology to flag concerning content in students’ school-issued accounts to search for key trigger words such as suicide, harm, kill or gun to protect students against harming themselves or others.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified has had two students die by suicide, one on campus in 2008 and another off-campus in 2015.
When the technology flags the concerning behaviors, it goes to a team of safety representatives who review for context and weed out false positives. They then notify the District in various ways depending on the severity of what they find.
“The Gaggle platform does not take a look at any personal accounts,” Superintendent Eric Sahakian explained during Thursday’s meeting.
There is no option to turn off the Gaggle platform after school hours, Sahakian said in response to questions from parents. However, there is an option to opt-out of using Gaggle on District-provided Chromebooks.
“However, I do want to say that nationwide statistics show that 35% of egregious acts such as suicide happen after school hours,” Sahakian said.
He added Gaggle has contacts with more than 1,500 school districts.
Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf asked what would happen if the superintendent said the Board should approve the contract, they do not, and there is an incident.
Sahakian said there could be liability.
Pfalzgraf added he likes the option for parents to opt out. But he cautioned about the legal liability for employees and the District.
“I have to vote yes for this because if I don’t, I am personally responsible for someone’s life,” Pfalzgraf said.
“Do I think this is the answer to all of our issues? Maybe not,” Trustee Brianna Taksony said. “But if it helps one child, it’s worth it.”
Taksony clarified the service will be used only for school emails.
Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth agreed.
“It’s only for the school email, and you can opt out of it,” Wadsworth said. “If you don’t like it, hit the opt out button, sign the little paper and you’re out of it.”
Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen, a former teacher, grew emotional when he recalled the students the District lost to suicide, including one at his school.
“Your kids are not communicating with you all the time,” Jorgensen said.
He added the service gives students an opportunity to communicate their concerns about one of their peers.
Board President Kelly Jensen does not agree with opting out.
“It wasn’t big brother watching you; big brother has way too much to do,” Jensen said.
Jensen expressed gratitude that nothing happened in the three weeks between the Sept. 23 meeting, when the Board first heard the presentation, and Thursday night.
(1) comment
""Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District trustees"" Who knew that the weasels that support Marxism would be teachers, and school administrators,. These people are trash (IMHO) and this is just the start..its the "foot in the door" tactic...from here the trash bags will want more of your freedoms...like a cancer it will grow.You would be wise to remove your children from public schools..Schools have become nothing more than sewage plants. Or you can leave your child in a public school and clear out "your" basement....because your child will have to live somewhere...or buy them a tent. Don't forget to Mask up and Kneel...Cowards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.