LANCASTER — The deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are asking drivers once again to slow down.
They sent a Nixle advisory out to subscribers on Tuesday that said, “Difficult weekend in the Antelope Valley with numerous fatal collisions. AV: SLOW DOWN IN OUR TOWN!”
The message continued by citing an incident in which a young man died, after the car in which he was a passenger, crashed into a light pole. The driver remains in critical condition.
The message cited another incident in which a man was riding a mini bike with a female passenger, neither of which were wearing a helmet. Another driver did not seem them and hit them, resulting in numerous injuries to the female, including traumatic brain injury. The man had an extensive leg injury.
In addition, three children and two women died in another collision in which their vehicle struck a semi-truck head-on. Initially, two children died in that collision and the third was in critical condition, however, the death of the third child was announced on Sunday.
“We must do better AV,” the Nixle alert said.
It included tips on how to drive safer:
1. Slow down
2. Mini bikes, dirt bikes, ATVs, scooters and other homemade motorized vehicles should never be on the street and riders should always wear a helmet.
3. Always wear a seatbelt.
4. With graduation and summer upon us, many teens will be on the road with graduation gift cars or enjoying summer. Step up as the more experienced, cautious driver and drive defensively.
5. Don’t text and drive.
“Accidents are bound to happen,” the message says. “But accidents become tragically fatal accidents when speed and/or alcohol & drugs are a factor. Stay alert, drive safely and slow down. Let us all get to our destinations safely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.