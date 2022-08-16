SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The deadline to close a nursing home administered by the city of San Francisco has been extended by two months and patients will no longer be transferred or discharged as part of a federally-mandated closure plan, local, state and federal officials said, Monday, in a joint statement.
Laguna Honda was set to close, on Sept. 13. Officials had been ordered to discharge or transfer more than 600 patients whose care is paid for by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS. Last month, regulators agreed to pause the transfers after several patients died after leaving the nursing home.
Officials have now agreed to push Laguna Honda’s closure, to Nov. 13, and said that CMS would continue to pay for the care of patients. The pause on patient transfers will remain, they said.
“All parties are committed to ensuring that, regardless of income, people living in nursing homes are receiving safe, high-quality services and support,” CMA, the California Department of Public Health, and San Francisco officials said.
In April, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated its payments to Laguna Honda after two patients had nonfatal overdoses at the facility, in 2021, and inspectors with the California Department of Public Health declared it to be “in a state of substandard care.”
