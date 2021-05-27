PALMDALE — Monday is the last day to take the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey for a chance to win a $100 gift card.
Residents, business owners and stakeholders are encouraged to take the survey at www.CityofPalmdale.org/hazardplan to help update the existing plan. A winner will be randomly selected at the conclusion of the survey.
The City’s current Local Hazard Mitigation Plan was adopted in 2015 and is due to be updated this year for another five-year period. Working with partner agencies (schools, police, fire, military, medical, etc.), the City will ensure that potential hazards are properly identified, and that appropriate measures to protect the public are included in the plan.
“The LHMP covers a wide range of hazards affecting Palmdale, including earthquakes; floods, dam failure and inundation; wildfires and brush fires; transportation accidents and hazardous material spills; drought; severe weather; and power/utility failure,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “It’s important that our residents weigh in and provide feedback to ensure that the new plan has us prepared for a potential disaster.”
The plan also helps direct City resources appropriately and qualifies the City for federal disaster relief, Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said.
“Updated plans are critical, as living in Southern California makes us vulnerable to a variety of potential disasters,” she said
Funding for updating the plan was provided in part by a $50,000 Southern California Gas Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Planning Grant.
“We look forward to hearing from the public as our staff prepares to update our existing plan,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “Gauging the priorities of our community is a priority in the process, and someone will win a $100 gift card just for taking the survey.”
Visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/hazardplan for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.