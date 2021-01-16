LANCASTER — The deadline to apply for an Antelope Valley College Foundation Scholarship is Feb. 19.
By completing one application, students are automatically submitted to more than 200 Foundation scholarships. Students will need to submit letters of recommendation along with their applications. Applications that do not have required letters of recommendation will be considered incomplete.
A scholarship screening committee will review applicants March through April. Recipients will accept or decline awards April 5 to 9, according to the 2020-21 Scholarship Program Calendar. All dates are subject to change.
Eligible students can apply submit a scholarship application at https://www.avc.edu/foundation/scholarships
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.