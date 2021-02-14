PALMDALE — Monday is the final day for all City residents and stakeholders to take the General Plan Update Preferred Land Use survey.
The survey is available at www.Palmdale2045.org
The preferred land use alternative incorporated favored components from each of the three initial concepts and fine tunes ideas and input from the public, stakeholder groups, General Plan Advisory Committee, and Palmdale’s decision makers. The Palmdale General Plan Update will serve as a 25-year guide for growth and development and will provide guidance for land use, economic growth, open space, conservation, affordable housing, and employment.
“We continue to seek public input and confirmation on the preferred land use alternative,” Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton said. “Check out the briefing booklet and take the survey to share your thoughts on the health and wellness district, education district, village centers, and other proposed land uses in Palmdale.”
The survey is available in English at https://bit.ly/2LJR6c3 and in Spanish at https://bit.ly/3iHtRLK
Additional project background and materials are available on the project website, Palmdale 2045.org
Contact the City’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200 or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org for details.
