Hopeful candidates who missed Friday’s deadline to file nomination papers for a seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 election will have a second chance, after incumbent Dr. Phil Tuso did not file nomination papers for re-election, according to the most recent information posted after the deadline by the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
The deadline for that race will be extended to 5 p.m., Wednesday.
The Healthcare Board has two full-term, four-year seats and one short-term, two-year seat up for election. Eight candidates filed nomination papers for the two four-year seats, according to the county.
They are incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, businessman John Bryson, healthcare worker Getro F. Elize, healthcare attorney Steve Fox, electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson, medical director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, CEO/educator/minister Ollie McCauley and retired hospital worker Michael Rives.
Three of the five people who pulled nomination papers for the two-year seat filed by Friday’s deadline. They are trauma surgeon Dr. Jawad Bermani, Palmdale Mayor/retired paramedic Steve Hofbauer and registered nurse Mateo Olivarez. Diana Beard-Williams and Michael L. Jenkins did not file nomination papers by the deadline, county records show.
In the Palmdale City Council race, the city announced the nomination period for the District 4 seat held by incumbent Juan Carrillo was extended to 5 p.m., Wednesday. Carrillo did not seek re-election; he is running for the 39th District Assembly seat instead.
As of Friday, four people have pulled or filed nomination papers for the seat: Getro F. Elize, who also filed papers for the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors, and Eric Ohlsen and Vergion Jesse Smith filed papers for the seat, according to the City Clerk’s office. Retired educator, and former Palmdale School District trustee, Jeffrey Ferrin pulled nomination papers, on Friday.
The Council Districts 3 and 5 seats are also up for election, this year.
Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents District 3, qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot. Marcos T. Alvarez, Samuel Garcia Jr. and David. T. Gomez filed nomination papers for the District 3 seat. Brian Uribe, who pulled nomination papers for the seat, did not file by Friday’s deadline.
Three candidates filed their nomination papers by Friday’s deadline to run for the newly created District 5 seat: Erika Gloria Alverdi, Andrea Alarcon and Mario Moises Melara, who has qualified for the ballot. Rachel Alva Derfler, Antony Calix Garcia and Jason Zink pulled candidate papers but did not file by the deadline.
In other races, only one of three seats up for election on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees will see the Nov. 8 ballot. Board President Steve Buffalo will face two challengers, educator/academic counselor Miguel Coronado and Lancaster Social Equity Commission Vice Chair Giovanni Christon-Pope.
No one filed to challenge Board member Michael Adams, who represents Trustee Area No. 4; and Board Vice President Barbara Gaines, who represents Trustee Area No. 5.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has three full-term, four-year seats and one short-term, two-year seat up for election. As of Friday, incumbent Ken Pfalzgraf, businessman and parent Lester Victor Mascon and Tom S. Costan were the only people to file nomination papers for the full-term seats. Since incumbent Kelly Jensen did not file papers to run for re-election, the deadline to file for her seat will be extended to Wednesday.
Appointed incumbent Brianna Taksony was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the short-term, two-year seat.
In the Antelope Valley Union High School District race, none of the incumbents — John Rush, who represents Trustee Area No. 1; Amanda Parrell, who represents Trustee Area No. 4, and Victoria Ruffin, who represents Trustee Area No. 5 — filed nomination papers to run for re-election. The filing period for those three seats will be extended to Wednesday.
There are candidates for each seat, however. Retired correctional lieutenant Charles F. Hughes and retired teacher Susan Strom filed papers for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat; nonprofit executive Juan Blanco and adjunct college professor Carla Corona filed nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 4 seat; and school Board member Vladimir Gomez and skilled trades educator Miguel Sanchez filed papers for the Trustee Area No.5 seat.
No one filed papers to challenge Eastside Union School District Board President Julie Ann Bookman, who represents Trustee Area No. 5, or Vice President Doretta Thompson, who represents Trustee Area No. 1.
Appointed incumbent Deborah Sims, who represents Trustee Area No. 3, did not file for re-election; therefore, the filing deadline for her seat will be extended to Wednesday.
In the Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District race, Justice Peter Baldwin filed nomination papers to challenge Board Vice President Lola Skelton for the Area 5 seat. Stephanie Lewis filed nomination papers to run for the vacant short-term, two-year seat representing Area 4.
Incumbent Melanie Dohn and appointed incumbent Ann Silva did not file papers to run for re-election, which will extend the filing deadline for their seats to Wednesday.
In the Keppel Union School District race for three four-year seats, Vice President Georgia Halliman was the only incumbent to file papers for re-election. Incumbent Theresa McCafferty pulled nomination papers to run for re-election but did not file them. Incumbent Jannie Dutton did not pull papers to retain her seat. The filing deadline for their seats will be extended to Wednesday.
Andrew Steven Ramirez, a retired military enlistment (recruiter) and parent Blanca Nava filed nomination papers to run for a seat on the Board.
In the Lancaster School District Board of Education race, no one filed nomination papers to challenge incumbents Duane Winn, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, and Diane Grooms, who represents Trustee Area 4.
Homemaker Pamela Starlson filed nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat held by Sandra Price. Price, who has not attended a meeting since August 2021, due to health reasons, did not seek re-election. The deadline for that seat is extended to Wednesday.
In the Palmdale School District Board of Education, incumbents Nancy Smith, Ralph Velador and Simone Zulu Diol will face a challenge from educational consultant Tonya Alenna Schofield, who ran unsuccessfully for Palmdale mayor two years ago.
Westside Union School District incumbents John Curiel and Jennifer Navarro filed nomination papers to retain their seats. Aerospace engineer Andrew J. Rowe filed nomination papers to challenge them. Incumbent Bill Lindoff did not file papers for re-election, so the filing period for his seat will be extended to Wednesday.
In the Wilsona School District race, incumbents Anne E. Misicka, who represents Trustee Area No. 2 seat, and Robert Harri, who represents Trustee Area No. 3, are running for re-election. PTO President Daniela “Dani” Sanchez filed nomination papers to challenge Harris. Mechanic and father Robert D. Miller filed nomination papers to run for the vacant Trustee Area No. 1 seat.
In the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors race, incumbents Don F. Wilson (Division 2) and Vince Dino (Division 5) are seeking re-election, Appointed incumbent Scott Kellerman filled nomination papers for the District’s short-term, two-year seat representing Division 1. Small business owner Yvette Silva filed nomination papers to challenge Wilson for the Division 2 seat.
Alfredo Andrade, who pulled nomination papers to run for a seat on the Quartz Hill Water District Board of Directors, did not file by Friday’s deadline. That leaves incumbent Allen Grant Flick and appointed incumbents Rodney C. “Rod” Holtz and Drew Mercy with no challengers for their seats.
Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency Director Rob Parris filed nomination papers to retain his Division 5 seat. Incumbents Shelly Sorsabal and Frank Donato each filed nomination papers to run for re-election in their respective divisions — Sorsabal for Division 1, Donato for Division 3. Retired executive Mike Lang filed papers for the Division 3 seat. Appointed incumbent George Lane filed nomination papers for the Division 4 short-term seat.
In Kern County races, three people filed nomination papers to run for mayor of California City including Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin. Jose (Joe) Barragan, the city’s former interim Public Works director, and Councilman Kelly Kulikoff filed nomination papers to challenge O’Laughlin, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Samuel Pope, a former Cal City Planning commissioner, who last ran for mayor, in November 2020, did not file nomination papers by the deadline.
The City Council has two seats up for election. Councilman Kelly Kulikoff is running for mayor, and Councilman Nicholas Lessenvich did not file nomination papers to run for re-election; the deadline for those seats will be extended to 5 p.m., Wednesday. There is no shortage of candidates, however. Seven people filed nomination papers for a seat on the City Council. They are Shawn Bradley, Marcus Fair, Mark Goodell, Michael Kulikoff, Don Parris, Ron Smith and Kim Welling.
In other Kern County races, Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors Secretary Jim Balentine filed nomination papers to retain his seat. Former directors Bruce Evans and Terry Allred also filed papers for a seat on the Board, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
In the Mojave Unified School District, Board President Richard Walpole and incumbent Andrew Parker filed papers to retain their seats. Incumbent Ted Hodgkinson did not file for re-election, so the filing deadline for his seat will be extended to Wednesday.
In the Muroc Joint Unified School District Board of Education, Broc Job filed papers for the Trustee Area No. 3, Office E, Boron seat held by Sherman Burkhead Jr., who did not file papers for re-election. Incumbent Amanda Davies, who represents Trustee Area No. 1, Office A, North Edwards, also did not file for re-election. The filing period for those seats will be extended to Wednesday.
Southern Kern Unified School District Board President Mario Gutierrez, Clerk Sunni Hepburn and member Jim Bender each filed nomination papers to run for re-election.
Rosamond Community Services District incumbents Ben Stewart Rick Webb and Greg Wood filed nomination papers to retain their seats. Challenger Greg Washington filed papers to run for a seat on the Board.
On the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, incumbents Seaneen McArdle and Lisa Checkley filed nominations for re-election. Kelly Carden Jr. filed nomination papers for a seat on the Board. Incumbent Brennan J. Riley did not seek re-election, so the filing period for his seat will be extended to Wednesday.
