Hopeful candidates who missed Friday’s deadline to file nomination papers for a seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 election will have a second chance, after incumbent Dr. Phil Tuso did not file nomination papers for re-election, according to the most recent information posted after the deadline by the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.

The deadline for that race will be extended to 5 p.m., Wednesday.

