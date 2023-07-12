LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Development Authority extended the deadline for accepting registrants for its multifamily housing sites dedicated to elderly and disabled families.
Lancaster Homes is a one- and two-bedroom development, non-smoking community in Valencia; Kings Road is a one- and two-bedroom development, nonsmoking community in West Hollywood.
The county’s Section 8 and Public Housing waiting lists remain closed.
An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. It may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together, or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides. A disabled family is a family whose head, spouse, or sole member is a person with disabilities. It may include two or more persons with disabilities with one or more live-in aides. Elderly and disabled families may choose, based on eligibility, to register for one or both waiting lists. Applicants will be selected from each waiting list in order of admission preferences, followed by date and time of registration.
The LACDA prohibits smoking on the grounds, and within the housing units, at all Multifamily Housing developments.
For details on the Multifamily Housing Program, call 626-586-1845.
