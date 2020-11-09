Kern County is extending the deadline for its nonprofit grant program which is intended to support nonprofits that were impacted by COVID-19.
The Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program is being extended to Nov. 18 and gives nonprofits an opportunity to receive grants of either $5,000, $10,000 or $20,000. The original application deadline was Oct. 15, since then all applicants have been notified of their award status.
The program was launched in September to help local nonprofits with the financial needs from the impact of the pandemic, said Jim Zervis, chief operations officer of Kern County.
“These nonprofits really thrive off of fundraisers and donations that in difficult times like this either can’t be because of COVID-19 or donations that are just lacking compared to where they use to be and they’re struggling,” Zervis said.
He added that a lot of these organizations were not able to get help from the Kern Recovers Small Business Forgivable Loan Program because those programs relied mostly on payroll.
Nonprofits fill a vital role in the local economy providing needed services to those in need in the community.
The Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program is a $3 million grant program in partnership with the City of Bakersfield. The program utilizes the County’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Relief Fund and was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 18.
Ninety-two different grants have been awarded so far totaling up to $1.4 million Zervis said.
“We have about $1.6 million remaining to benefit our local nonprofit entities,” Zervis said. “We’re here to encourage those nonprofits that may be struggling and missed out on the application window to get an application in.”
Applicants will be notified of their award status via email from the County by Dec. 2.
Residents can fill out an application for the nonprofit grant program online at www.kerncounty.com/government/kern-recovers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.