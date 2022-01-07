LANCASTER — The candidate nomination paper filing period for the city’s April 12 all-mail municipal election closes on Jan. 14.
There will be two full-term, four-year seats up for election, those held by Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi. The election will be conducted via mail-in ballot.
Registered voters in the city will also be asked to consider Ballot Measure H. The ballot measure will serve as an advisory vote to the City Council in regard to a proposed ordinance to impose an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries in response to increasing public health and safety concerns.
The deadline to register to vote is March 28.
As of Thursday, only two people have pulled papers. The City Clerk’s Department has yet to receive any returned paperwork. A complete list of candidates will be released after the Jan. 14 deadline.
However, if neither incumbent files papers by the Jan. 14 deadline, the filing period will be extended five days, to Jan. 19, for non-incumbents only. All candidates are required to pay a $25 filing fee.
Individuals interested in running for a seat on the City Council must be a US citizen and reside within the Lancaster city limits. They must also be at least 18 years old and a registered voter of the city at the time nomination papers are issued. Potential candidates also cannot be on parole for the conviction of a felony.
Potential candidates may schedule an appointment to pull papers by calling the City Clerk Department at 661-723-6020.
