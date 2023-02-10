PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is seeking applicants to represent the city on the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Board, for a term expiring in January 2025.
The District was established in 1958 as a public health agency. It provides year-round mosquito and vector control services to more than 287 square miles of the Valley, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill and surrounding unincorporated areas.
It is responsible for monitoring and controlling disease-carrying mosquitoes, such as the native species that spread West Nile virus and the more threatening Aedes species, which can carry such diseases as yellow fever, dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus.
Applicants for the Board must reside within the District boundaries and within the city of Palmdale and must be registered to vote.
The Board meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at 42624 Sixth St. East, in Lancaster. Applicants should be able to devote the time necessary for Board meetings and events. Trustees receive $100 per meeting.
If appointed, trustees must submit a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 within 30 days.
A copy of the application may also be e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, hand-delivered or mailed (postmarked by the deadline) to the Office of the City Clerk, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale CA 93550.
The deadline for applications is 6 p.m., Feb. 23.
For questions or information, contact the Office of the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.