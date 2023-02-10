PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is seeking applicants to represent the city on the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Board, for a term expiring in January 2025.

The District was established in 1958 as a public health agency. It provides year-round mosquito and vector control services to more than 287 square miles of the Valley, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill and surrounding unincorporated areas.

