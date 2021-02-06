JUNIPER HILLS — Survivors of the Bobcat and Lake wildfires have until Feb. 15 to opt-in for the recommended government-sponsored Debris Removal Program. As a reminder, there are two options available to remove debris from property.
• Option 1: Opt-in for the Government-sponsored Debris Removal Program. This program has no direct cost and is recommended for those who qualify. Property owners must complete and submit the right-of entry form by Feb. 15.
• Option 2: Opt-out and submit Los Angeles County Local Fire Debris Removal Program Application and Work Plan OR Partially Burned or Damaged structures Application by Feb. 28.
All debris removal but be completed by April 30.
Right of Entry forms and Right of Entry submission methods can be found at https://lacounty.gov/recovery/ or @ https://www.dpw.lacounty.gov/rebuild/cleardebris
One-on-One appointments are available for those who need more assistance. Visit lacounty.gov/Recovery or https://pw.lacounty.gov/epd/debris-removal/ or contact the Debris Removal Hotline at 626-979-5370.
Bobcat wildfire survivors can sign up to receive information from the County of Los Angeles by either emailing RecoveryPIO@ceooem.lacounty.gov or calling 818-473-5102.
Survivors can drop off documents in person at the Building and Safety — Antelope Valley Office, 355 A East Ave. K-6. Lancaster. Call ahead at 661-524-2390. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Documents can also be emailed to bobcatfire@pw.lacounty.gov or lakefire@pw.lacounty.gov
Limit file size to 150 megabytes. Anyone who does not receive confirmation within two business days should contact the hotline at 626-979-5370.
Documents can also be mailed to Los Angeles County Public Works, Environmental Programs Division, Bobcat Fire and Lake Fire Debris Removal Team, P.O. Box 1460, Alhambra, CA 91802-1460, or faxed to 626-458-3569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.