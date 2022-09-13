PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies responded, at about 10:50 a.m., to a report of a man unconscious in a car in the lot. Once there, they found the man unresponsive and reported he had sustained traumatic injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time, officials said.
The exact injuries and cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Office of the Medical Examiner, which is also tasked with releasing the man’s identity, once next of kin have been informed.
The park and ride lot on Avenue S was also the site, 20 years ago, of the murder of Antelope Valley College student Michelle O’Keefe, a case that enthralled the Valley for years.
A security guard convicted of her murder later had the conviction thrown out after new evidence came to light. He served 11 years in prison before a judge overturned the conviction.
