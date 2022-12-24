LOS ANGELES — Facing a recall effort and continued calls to resign from his colleagues on the Los Angeles City Council and beyond, embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant, Friday, in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the Council who have reached out to him.
De León has been under fire, since October, for his refusal to step down over his participation in a racist leaked conversation with two other Council members and a top county labor official. His return to City Council meetings, earlier this month, set off more protests at City Hall and he also fought with a community activist who confronted him at a holiday event, sparking renewed calls for his resignation.
In an interview, Friday, with Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, de León said he would carry on with working in his district.
“If you don’t do what you need to do, if you don’t do what you campaign on, if you don’t lead in the face of much acrimony, anger, misinformation — then the situation doesn’t get better for the district or the city or your constituents,” de León said. “It only just gets worse.”
Organizers of the recall, which has been certified by the city clerk, need to collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters in the 14th District by March 31 to put the question of de León’s job before voters.
De León’s appearance at the last two Council meetings before the winter break forced the Council to take a recess in the middle of both meetings, with protesters shouting and some of his colleagues walking out on him.
At the Dec. 13 meeting, de León was the lone Council member sitting in the City Hall Council horseshoe for nearly an hour. He told Hutchinson that he “made a decision not to get up and go and rather just stay in my chair.” De León said the audience members who were “yelling and screaming” at him “have the right to express themselves the way they see fit.”
De León eventually left the chamber, and was allowed to take part in votes while in a back room.
Council President Paul Krekorian, who has pledged to keep meetings going over regular disruption from protesters calling for de León’s resignation, said to reporters after the meeting that the Council “can either choose to make a statement or we can choose to make a difference, and I think the members want to make a difference.”
(1) comment
How embarrassing.....Councilman Kevin de León is a Joke.
