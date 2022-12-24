LOS ANGELES — Facing a recall effort and continued calls to resign from his colleagues on the Los Angeles City Council and beyond, embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant, Friday, in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the Council who have reached out to him.

De León has been under fire, since October, for his refusal to step down over his participation in a racist leaked conversation with two other Council members and a top county labor official. His return to City Council meetings, earlier this month, set off more protests at City Hall and he also fought with a community activist who confronted him at a holiday event, sparking renewed calls for his resignation.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How embarrassing.....Councilman Kevin de León is a Joke.

