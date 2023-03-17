LANCASTER — An Antelope Valley/North Los Angeles County key stakeholders meeting next week will focus on county efforts to recruit Antelope Valley residents for the Department of Children and Family Services and other departments to staff AV offices, and on encouraging education and training for Antelope Valley residents to fill such types of jobs.
The next meeting — which will be in person — is from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday at the Antelope Valley Union High School District office, 176 Holston Drive, Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.