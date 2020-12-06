Wouldn’t you think a COVID-19 relief bill might have some urgency?
Whew. Thank goodness the Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed through a bill decriminalizing marijuana!
Like impeachment, this bill has exactly 0% chance of making it through the Republican Senate, but obviously it was vital that they pass it.
For a minute there, I was concerned that they might waste their valuable time on something trivial — like the disgracefully long-overdue relief bill for people suffering from the Coronavirus shutdowns.
But, no, the Democrats in the House have their priorities straight.
And they wonder why, instead of the anticipated gain in seats, they lost seats even while Joe Biden was winning the presidency.
And don’t write and tell me that Biden did not win. I’m not in the mood.
The conspiracy theories on the far-right wing sites have about as much credibility as MSNBC.
———
Speaking of Americans losing the ability to think, I recently saw an email signoff (on a message that was forwarded to me) with the following:
“ ‘Good, better, best, Never let it rest, Til your good is better, and your better best.’ — St. Jerome.”
St. Jerome??? What?
St. Jerome, a Roman scholar of Latin, Greek and Hebrew, is best known for having written the Vulgate, the translation of the Bible into Latin.
He lived from the 340s until 420.
No one wrote catchy little inspirational slogans to put on the walls of high school football locker room in those centuries.
And even if they did, what makes the Internet quote catchy is its alliteration and rhyme — in Modern English.
Modern English came along a millennium or so after St. Jerome. He wrote primarily in Latin. No alliteration in “Bonum, melior, optimum.”
I looked it up, and sure enough, there are several Internet sites that attribute the quote to St. Jerome, regardless of how preposterous that notion is.
Next, I went to Fauxtations, a site that researches online quotes, “Because sometimes the Internet is wrong.” (I love their understatement.)
Fauxtations traced the quote to 1897, but its first attribution to St. Jerome came in 2009.
Just to be sure, they searched all of Jerome’s works and turned up nothing like it.
As pointed out on Fauxtations, none of the Internet quotation sites offered a source for where and when Jerome supposedly said/wrote this, a telltale sign of phoniness.
I have never put a quotation at the end of my emails, but if I did, I would certainly check out its authenticity first, and certainly not go for one so obviously fake.
Misattributed quotes, a staple of social media, are often used when someone wants to bolster the clout behind a quote they agree with.
If a quote zinging the philosophy of your political opponent lacks attribution or is attributed to someone of whom no one’s ever heard, you can simply attach the name of someone whom everyone knows and admires.
There. See? My opponents are all wet, and Ben Franklin pointed it out 250 years ago.
This good, better, best quote first appeared, according to Fauxtations, in “Christian Work: Illustrated Family Newspaper — Volume 62 — Page 195, published in 1897.”
Someone, somewhere, in this century, decided that source was not sufficient and decided to attribute it instead to one of the great scholars, one of the great writers, one of the great doctors of the Church — St. Jerome.
It reminds one of the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln: “Half the quotes you see on the Internet are made up.”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.