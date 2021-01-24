It’s been very sad for someone who worked on Capitol Hill in Washington to watch it being fortified, along with government buildings all over America, all because of the tender ego of one man.
I wonder what will happen when his followers finally learn that he was lying to them.
As this was written, former President Donald Trump, a draft dodger who criticized Senator and Navy hero John McCain of “surrendering” to the North Vietnamese (he was captured, severely injured and in captivity for seven years), demanded a hero’ s sendoff from the American military.
Like many draft dodging public officials he claims to support the military, just as long as he was able to avoid serving.
I do not believe any previous president, including the many who served and protected this nation, ever received or even sought such honors.
Aside from his ego, Trump has never really understood the constitution or the way elections are held in this country. I think he really believes that Pence and a mob could overturn the election.
Core values
As this nation undergoes a tragically divisive trauma generated by a man who could not get his own way for perhaps the very first time in his pampered life, it is time to understand how situations like this can be avoided.
The biggest problem is people who are unable to handle the reality that not everyone agrees with them.
As I have noted before this is like the situation in which spectators at a football game boo a lineman who head-butts their team’s quarterback, and boos the zebras for penalizing their own lineman for doing the very same thing to the opposing team’s QB.
Our parents tried to instill in my sister and brother and I some basic core values.
All three of us were raised during wars in which America fought nations lead by murderous dictators whose citizens allowed thugs to lead them.
It also helps to prepare oneself to understand the office one seeks, which Trump never did.
Ever since Trump decided to get involved in politics, I have been stunned that folks from the party in which I was raised sat by passively as he said and did stuff that our side would have never accepted from the Democrats, even when he proposed legislation countering traditional Republican policies.
Immoral equivalence
Some dismissed this by claiming that the Democrats did the same thing, a form of immoral equivalence.
If something is bad it should be bad regardless of who does it, from slandering a war hero to treating women badly, and, especially to lying, which this guy does so much that no one in their right mind and with any sense of morality should ever believe him.
As someone who read The New Yorker magazine for several decades I had a pretty good idea of who Donald Trump was, and could not believe it when he began to be taken seriously by Republicans.
By the way, if you try to dismiss The New Yorker for “publishing falsehoods,” fuggedaboudit, as New Yorkers like to say.
The magazine has the world’s premier fact-checking operation, one that has called me more than once to check my comments to one of their staff writers on issues in this area, including a story on SpaceShipOne.
They don’t get sued.
Demonizing the opposition
Once upon a time in America lawmakers of both parties tried to work together.
I understand that the primary goal of each party is to elect more of their members than the other party.
Unfortunately this has become more of a problem in recent years, long before Trump.
As I have written, I was fortunate to have served in government at a time when both parties were competitive but managed to get things done.
Two Irish politicians, President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill, managed to be civil to each other and accomplish the people’s business.
In the last two Congresses, the House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and the Senate, led by Republican Mitch McConnell, didn’t do that.
Members of the House worked hard to try to resolve issues of the day, sending bills to the Senate, where they languished.
I have no idea what senators did during those four years because they sure did not pass many bills.
Which is why we seniors (I turned 85 last month) are still paying more for drugs than we need to, a situation that should be resolved now that grownups are running the Senate.
Bipartisan bills
Once in a while, everyone patted themselves on the back by approving bills supported by members of both parties, usually about non-controversial issues.
In a few cases the president upset the apple cart by vetoing a bill, usually one he said he supported. Like taking the Democrat position on COVID payments and hanging the GOP out to dry.
The way this is supposed to work is that the president works with Congress to develop legislation that, while not giving everyone everything they want, at least is a step in the right direction.
That’s why President Barack Obama was able to get his health care bill approved. Which has saved thousands of lives during the current pandemic.
As for demonizing the other side, that became a real problem with Trump because of his bizarre behavior.
It’s tough enough when people know what they’re talking about — when they change course several times in the same sentence their credibility starts to suffer.
Throughout all these troubled four years I have frequently wondered what the GOP would be saying if Trump was a Democrat.
Probably about the same as what the Democrats have been saying about Trump.
We can solve this problem, folks, if we just stick to basic principles. And learn how to recognize the truth and be nice to each other for a change.
Keep smiling and stay safe.
