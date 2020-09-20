Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and citizens are urged to check their voter registration status or register to vote at http://registertovote.ca.gov/
New citizens who will be at least 18 years of age on Nov. 3 are eligible to vote on Election Day.
To register online you will need your California driver license or California identification card number; the last four digits of your Social Security number; and your date of birth.
If you do not have a California driver license or California identification card, you can still use the form to apply to register to vote. However, you will need to take additional steps to complete your voter registration.
The deadline to register online for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19. If you are registering by mail, your registration form must be postmarked by Oct. 19.
The deadline to register in person to vote is Nov. 3. Conditional voter registration is a safety net for Californians who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information.
Voters can use the conditional voter registration process from the day after the deadline all the way through Election Day. Eligible citizens can go to their county election office, polling place, or vote center to register and vote conditionally. These ballots will be processed once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.
Under Executive Oder N-64-20, all registered voters will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot beginning Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 General Election. Registered voters do not have to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for this election.
Los Angeles County citizens can register online at lavote.net. If eligible voters miss the deadline, they can still go to any vote center countywide and cast a conditional ballot with same-day registration. Once eligibility is verified, the ballot will be tallied, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.
Voters will have 10 consecutive days and Election Day to vote in-person at any participating vote center in LA County.
Select vote centers will be available beginning Oct. 24. All vote centers will be available beginning Oct. 30. A list of vote centers for the Presidential General Election will be made available 30 to 40 days before Election Day.
(1) comment
Website is correct and accurate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.