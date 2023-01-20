Obit David Crosby

Musician David Crosby performs during a benefit concert for the City Parks Foundation at Central Park SummerStage, on July 29, 2008, in New York.

 Diane Bondareff/AP Photo

David Crosby, the brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young, has died at 81.

The New York Times reported, Thursday, based on a text message from Crosby’s sister in law, that the musician died, Wednesday night. Several media outlets reported Crosby’s death citing anonymous sources; The Associated Press was not able to confirm Crosby’s death despite calls and messages to multiple representatives and Crosby’s widow.

