LOS ANGELES (AP) — David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died. He was 54.
Arnold’s family said in a statement, Thursday, that the doctors “ruled the cause of death due to natural causes.” His family said he died peacefully, on Wednesday, in his home.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the statement read. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
Arnold was a stand-up comedian who gained appeal through his perspective about fatherhood. He headlined two Netflix comedy specials “Fat Ballerina,” in 2019, and the Kevin Hart-produced “It Ain’t for the Weak,” which debuted, in July. He was also featured in the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival, in late April.
Arnold was three shows into his four-month comedy tour called “Pace Ya Self.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.