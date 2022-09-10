Obit David A. Arnold

David A. Arnold performs from his Netflix comedy special “David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak.”

 Zac Popik/Netflix via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died. He was 54.

Arnold’s family said in a statement, Thursday, that the doctors “ruled the cause of death due to natural causes.” His family said he died peacefully, on Wednesday, in his home.

