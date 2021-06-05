SANTA CLARITA — The daughter of a Los Angeles County firefighter killed by a colleague graduated from high school just days after the shooting, wearing her father’s firefighting jacket as she tearfully received her diploma.
Several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the graduation ceremony Thursday for Saugus High School as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered, ABC 7 reported.
The teen wore her father’s jacket over her graduation gown and was accompanied off stage by a sheriff’s deputy who is a friend of the Carlon family, the news station said.
Tory Carlon was fatally shot Tuesday at the small fire station in rural Aqua Dulce. The 44-year-old fire specialist had three daughters and had been with the department for more than 20 years.
Investigators believe he had a longstanding job-related dispute with the shooter, fire specialist Jonathan Tatone.
After the shooting, Tatone drove to his house and set it on fire. The 45-year-old was found dead in an empty pool and it’s believed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials said.
The gunman also critically wounded a fire captain.
