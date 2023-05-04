LANCASTER — The 1997 murder of 21-year-old electrician Richard “Ricky” Cowles Jr. in his Gadsden Avenue apartment is the subject of a two-hour “Dateline NBC” program this Friday.
The program, “Killing Time,” airs at 9 p.m. Friday on NBC.
“Dateline NBC” will feature an exclusive interview with William “Billy” Hoffman, the convicted killer of Cowles, who was found lying in a pool of blood in his Lancaster apartment in August 1997. (“Dateline” spells Hoffman’s last name with two “n’s.” Antelope Valley Press records have one “n.”)
As reported by journalist Keith Morrison, the story is that high school student Amy Preasmyer and her friends placed a frantic call to 911 after discovering Cowles Jr., Preasmyer’s boyfriend, lying in a pool of blood in his apartment. Police make an arrest months later, but the family is convinced there is more to the story. In Friday’s “Dateline,” Ricky’s killer speaks out about what really happened on that August night in 1997.
In addition to Hoffman the program features interviews with Debbie and Rick Cowles Sr., Larry and Georgia Preasmyer, retired Los Angeles Sheriff’s Detective Larry Brandenburg and more.
Hoffman was convicted in 1999 of Cowles Jr.’s murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for beating him with a claw hammer and shooting him with a .32-caliber semi-automatic pistol. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation does not have a current inmate listing for Hoffman.
Amy Lynn Preasmyer was a pregnant 16-year-old when Cowles was beaten and shot to death in August 1997 by someone waiting for him in the Gadsden Avenue apartment the young couple shared.
Preasmyer was arrested in 2005 and convicted in 2007 of murder, solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the slaying of Cowles Jr., whom trial testimony indicated she despised and resented because her pregnancy interrupted her partying lifestyle.
“There’s not a crystal-clear motive,” thenDeputy District Attorney Michael Blake told a Valley Press reporter after Preasmyer’s 2007 trial. “It’s obvious that Amy Preasmyer was at the center of the conspiracy to murder Ricky Cowles Jr., and that she blamed him for being pregnant, and that she believed he ruined her life by getting her pregnant.”
A third defendant, Jennifer Kellogg, who had stayed with the couple at their apartment for approximately a week in August 1997, pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
A fourth defendant, David Ashbury, was sentenced in 2006 to two years in prison for supplying the pistol that killed Cowles Jr.
The slaying remains unexplained, despite courtroom testimony. Hoffman at one point said he killed Cowles Jr. for beating Preasmyer, but he admitted in court that was a lie, concocted in the hope of making the murder appear noble, Blake said in 2007.
Hoffman believed he would be paid for killing Cowles but never was, Blake said.
Hoffman testified he had been asked by Kellogg if he was willing to kill somebody. Cowles Jr. had wanted Kellogg out of the apartment, he testified.
A week or two before the murder, Hoffman said, he met Preasmyer, who told him his target was her boyfriend and gave him a photograph so he would recognize him. Preasmyer and Kellogg took Hoffman on a tour through the apartment, explained Cowles Jr.’s usual schedule and advised Hoffman that Cowles Jr. likely would try to fight back, Hoffman said.
Hoffman decided he would have to disable Cowles Jr. first, so he brought along a claw hammer as well as a gun.
Hoffman said he hid behind a bedroom door and used the hammer to strike Cowles Jr. when he walked in. He shot Cowles Jr. between the eyes, then hit him twice more with the claw hammer, he said.
Jurors never definitely could decide why Cowles Jr. was killed but thought it might have been because Preasmyer wanted out of the relationship or possibly because of Kellogg, a juror said.
