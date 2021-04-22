LANCASTER — The date has been changed for the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival’s Barntober Fest October event.
The multi-day festival is now scheduled to take place from Oct. 1 through 10.
The revised dates will accommodate certain arena event “pairings” that will occur during the festival. The festival will feature family themed activities, carnival rides, food, exhibits, music, community stages and more. Logistics, including ticket pricing and “paired” arena events will be announced in coming weeks.
The Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival will not return until 2022 due to ongoing COVID-19 event venue restrictions.
